VIPOND, Raymond Allan
Raymond Allan Vipond, 83, of Didsbury Alberta passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in peace at home. Raymond was born July 26, 1935 in Didsbury, Alberta, the son of late Allan and Olive Vipond. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Norma; son, Grant (Joyce); son, Darryl (Kelly); four grandchildren, Devon, Wyatt, Nathan, and Rowan. A private Graveside Service was held on June 6, 2019 at the Didsbury Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from May 30 to June 20, 2019