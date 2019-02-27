Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EARL "BOB" ROTH. View Sign

Roth, Robert Earl (Bob)

October 1, 1932 – February 23, 2019



Bob, beloved husband of Shirley (nee Secretan) of Carstairs, AB, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 86 years.

Bob was born and raised in Alberta and spent all his life in the oil patch. After graduating from Western Canada High School in Calgary, he worked for Hudson's Bay Oil & Gas and then Alberta Gas Trunk Line / Nova until his retirement in 1990. He married Shirley in August of 1954 and they raised five children, Jim (Connie), John (Megn/Marie), Terry (Janet), Tracy (Ross) and Kelli (Dale). He leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren, Jason (Stacie), Jordan, Tim, Logan, Jennifer (Keith), Mark (Sara), Kagen, Taylor and Liam; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Zoie and Maddie. He is survived by his brother, Ray (Elaine) and sister Marilyn.

After retirement Bob and Shirley made their winter home in Yuma, Arizona for 27 years. He used the many compartments in his motorhome to bring back liquor and Salted Nut Rolls.

While raising his family in Carstairs, Bob kept busy coaching hockey, curling and playing baseball. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and hunting. Fishin' Papa's greatest love was time spent catching salmon off Vancouver Island. Bob followed many sports including Blue Jays baseball, Calgary Flames hockey, Toronto Raptors basketball and Calgary Stampeders football. Bob enjoyed his daily coffee meet ups with his many friends where they would discuss the problems of the day. Bob and Shirley traveled extensively to many countries on just about every continent. Highlights were a family river cruise through Europe, two months in Australia and a trip around-the-world. Bob will always be remembered for his ability and willingness to engage in conversation with friends and strangers alike.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to STARS Air Ambulance, Box 570, 1441 Aviation Park NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 8M7, www.stars.ca.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

