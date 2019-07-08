Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSALIE ANN (CAMPS) CHIERNYK. View Sign Obituary

Chiernyk (nee Camps), Rosalie Ann



Rosalie Ann Chiernyk (nee Camps) passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday July 3, 2019.



Rose was born in Didsbury, Alberta on September 14, 1950 to Jack and Eileen Camps, She was the eldest of four children. Rose married Ronald Chiernyk on August 17, 1968. Ron and Rose had two children, daughter Laurie and son Jason.



Ron and Rose lived in many towns in Alberta and British Columbia before settling in Rocky Mountain House. Rose owned and operated the H and R Block office for several years before retiring to travel throughout the United States, Rose and Ron particularly liked the time they spent in Florida and Arizona. After returning to Alberta they settled for some time at the Dickson Leisure Park, eventually they returned to Rocky Mountain House where they resided until their passing.



Rose was predeceased by her husband Ron in 2001, her grandson Tim in 2000 and her mother Eileen in 2008.

Rose will be lovingly remembered by her children Laurie (Stuart), Jason and her father John Camps; she was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Kyle, Jessica, Brandon and Craig and her great grandchildren: Zander, Brody and Isabella; brothers Deryl (Kate) Camps and Roy Camps; sister Lynn (Maurice "Hawkeye") Cadrain, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends across Alberta and British Columbia.

A Celebration of Rosalie's life will be held at the Rocky Church of the Nazarene, Rocky Mountain House, AB on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to the Rocky Mountain Crematorium.



Memorial donations may be made in Rosalie's name to the University of Alberta Hospital.



Condolences may be made to www.rockyfuneralhome.ca



Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403-845-2626

Published in Mountain View Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019

