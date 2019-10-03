Shirley McKinnon
January 11, 1941 - September 25, 2019
Shirley Ann McKinnon passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 78 years at Foothills Medical Centre, surrounded by family and friends. Shirley was born January 11, 1941 in Innisfail, AB and was one of five daughters to the late John and Clara Schmick.
Shirley worked as the Cremona School Secretary for 39 years. After she retired she spent much of her time in her beautiful garden and farm yard. Shirley also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Matthew (Kristi) McKinnon and her beloved grandchildren, Oliver and Cameron McKinnon. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ronnie McKinnon, and two sisters, Edna Dolphin and Marge Anderson.
A Memorial Service will be held for Shirley at the Cremona Community Hall on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. For those wishing to send flowers or memorial gifts, please consider donating to the Cremona/Water Valley Fire Department in Shirley's honour. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 17, 2019