Stacy Phillip Playfair passed away peacefully at home amongst family Monday, July 1, 2019. Born November 30, 1959 in Calgary, Alberta to Allan Playfair and Pearl Ellestad, he devoted his life towards his family and surrounding individuals; always setting aside his livelihood for others. Stacy who will always be lovingly remembered by his loving wife, Ruscel (married 39 years this August); 3 children, Pearl (Scott) Eckstrand, Curtis (Tamara) Playfair and Phillip Playfair; 3 grandsons, Matthew, Cayden and Levi Eckstrand as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carstairs Community Hall, 1100 Lackner Way, Carstairs Alberta on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from July 12 to Aug. 9, 2019