Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY GORDON ROSS. View Sign Service Information WEST VIEW FUNERAL SERVICES 5303-50 Ave. Olds , AB T4H 1P5 (403)-556-6576 Funeral service 1:30 PM Eagle Hill Memorial Hall Obituary

Stanley Gordon Ross was born April 17, 1945 in Olds, AB and passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 74 in Ponoka, Ab. Stan worked most of his life in central Alberta doing what he loved most as an autobody mechanic. He me his wife Marlene via friends at a local country dance in 1970. He is survived by his wife of 46 years and by four children. Tammy Ross and her children Chantal Porter and her daughter Savannah, Brandon Ross and Brittany Lewis. Aaron Ross (Laurel) and sons Aidan and Tate of Calgary. Patricia Ross and her daughters Sabree and Dakota of Ponoka. Jarret Ross (Natalia) and two children Sevastian and Veronica of Gull Lake. Two sisters Vi (John) Haynes of Sundre and Margaret (Gerry) Leonard of Olds, sister-in-law Joyce Tippe of Sundre, brother-in-law's Jim (Nita) Bartholow of Sundre, Norman (Lorraine) Bartholow of Sundre as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Laura Ross, grandson Joshua Ross, three brothers Raymond, Donald and Paul Ross, mother and father-in-law Isabella and Chester Bartholow and brother-in-law Ron Tippe. Funeral service to be held on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Eagle Hill Memorial Hall, interment at the Eagle Valley Cemetery with lunch to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta. West View Funeral Services, Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-556-6576 Stanley Gordon Ross was born April 17, 1945 in Olds, AB and passed away September 10, 2019 at the age of 74 in Ponoka, Ab. Stan worked most of his life in central Alberta doing what he loved most as an autobody mechanic. He me his wife Marlene via friends at a local country dance in 1970. He is survived by his wife of 46 years and by four children. Tammy Ross and her children Chantal Porter and her daughter Savannah, Brandon Ross and Brittany Lewis. Aaron Ross (Laurel) and sons Aidan and Tate of Calgary. Patricia Ross and her daughters Sabree and Dakota of Ponoka. Jarret Ross (Natalia) and two children Sevastian and Veronica of Gull Lake. Two sisters Vi (John) Haynes of Sundre and Margaret (Gerry) Leonard of Olds, sister-in-law Joyce Tippe of Sundre, brother-in-law's Jim (Nita) Bartholow of Sundre, Norman (Lorraine) Bartholow of Sundre as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Laura Ross, grandson Joshua Ross, three brothers Raymond, Donald and Paul Ross, mother and father-in-law Isabella and Chester Bartholow and brother-in-law Ron Tippe. Funeral service to be held on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Eagle Hill Memorial Hall, interment at the Eagle Valley Cemetery with lunch to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta. West View Funeral Services, Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-556-6576 Published in Mountain View Gazette from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close