Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN MARGARET MILLER. View Sign Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary

MILLER, Susan



After a long battle with cancer, Susan Margaret Miller, age 58 years, passed away peacefully at her home near Didsbury, AB, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 28, 2019.



Susan was born on March 25, 1961 in Calgary, Alberta and grew up around Didsbury her entire life. After High School, Susan started a career with ATB Financial for 40 years working in Carstairs, Olds and Didsbury. Her dedication and involvement in these communities, both with the bank as well as her volunteer work allowed her to meet and develop several strong friendships. She will be missed greatly by many. In her free time, Susan spent many hours helping out with the family farm, collecting antiques and enjoyed taking family vacations to Hawaii and Las Vegas.



Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug of 32 years; and her two children, Matthew and Lindsay. She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Audrey Smith; and one brother, Bryan (Christina) Smith; loving in-laws; nieces; nephews and numerous long-time friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's memory to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, 1331 - 29 Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 4N2. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

MILLER, SusanAfter a long battle with cancer, Susan Margaret Miller, age 58 years, passed away peacefully at her home near Didsbury, AB, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 28, 2019.Susan was born on March 25, 1961 in Calgary, Alberta and grew up around Didsbury her entire life. After High School, Susan started a career with ATB Financial for 40 years working in Carstairs, Olds and Didsbury. Her dedication and involvement in these communities, both with the bank as well as her volunteer work allowed her to meet and develop several strong friendships. She will be missed greatly by many. In her free time, Susan spent many hours helping out with the family farm, collecting antiques and enjoyed taking family vacations to Hawaii and Las Vegas.Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug of 32 years; and her two children, Matthew and Lindsay. She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Audrey Smith; and one brother, Bryan (Christina) Smith; loving in-laws; nieces; nephews and numerous long-time friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's memory to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, 1331 - 29 Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 4N2. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca. Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 16 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close