MILLER, Susan
After a long battle with cancer, Susan Margaret Miller, age 58 years, passed away peacefully at her home near Didsbury, AB, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Susan was born on March 25, 1961 in Calgary, Alberta and grew up around Didsbury her entire life. After High School, Susan started a career with ATB Financial for 40 years working in Carstairs, Olds and Didsbury. Her dedication and involvement in these communities, both with the bank as well as her volunteer work allowed her to meet and develop several strong friendships. She will be missed greatly by many. In her free time, Susan spent many hours helping out with the family farm, collecting antiques and enjoyed taking family vacations to Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug of 32 years; and her two children, Matthew and Lindsay. She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Audrey Smith; and one brother, Bryan (Christina) Smith; loving in-laws; nieces; nephews and numerous long-time friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's memory to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, 1331 - 29 Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 4N2. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 16 to Nov. 6, 2019