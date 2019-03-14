Timothy Gordon Edmondson "Boomer"
December 27, 1953 to March 10, 2019.
Tim passed away unexpectedly after brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Bowness Seniors Centre, 6422 - 35 Avenue, NW, Calgary. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Tim, please visit www.choicememorial.com.
Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services
105 - 4715 13th Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 6M3
(403) 277-7343
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Mar. 14 to Apr. 4, 2019