WYATT, Victor
1937 – 2019
Victor Wyatt passed away at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, AB on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 81 years.
Victor will be remembered by his numerous friends in the Cremona and Water Valley area. He is predeceased by his parents; and brother, Gordon.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cremona Congregational Church, 202 – 2 Street W, Cremona, AB on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Messages of condolence may be left at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Oct. 10 to Nov. 1, 2019