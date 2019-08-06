HERGERT, Violet May
It is with great sadness, we the family announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma, Violet May Hergert on June 25, 2019 in Didsbury, Alberta at the age of 91 years. She was born in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan on April 9, 1928. She farmed with her husband in the Carstairs area until moving to Calgary after his passing.
Violet was the loving mother of Valerie (Rod) Eckstrand, Ken (Jean) Hergert, and Karen (Art) Pieper. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Warren (Janice), Scott (Pearl), Jeffrey (Pamela), Christina (Devon), Michael (Julie), Brian (Brenna), Kim (Justin), and her 12 great grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her sisters Erna, Pearl and Elaine.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her granddaughter, Christine; her sisters, Emma, Viola; and her brothers, Henry, Alfred, Rudy, Wilf, and Norman.
The family would like to thank the staff on Unit One at the Didsbury Hospital for their love, care, and compassion for Mom while she was living there. They were like family to us.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta, 800, 7015 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 2K6, S.T.A.R.S., Box 570, 1441 Aviation Park NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8M7 or to the charity of your choice.
A Memorial Service will be held at Foothills Lutheran Church, 3104 34th Ave. NW, Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 27, 2019