Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLET MAY HERGERT. View Sign Service Information Personal Alternative Funeral Service 12 East Lake Way N.E. Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3 (403)-216-5111 Obituary

HERGERT, Violet May



It is with great sadness, we the family announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma, Violet May Hergert on June 25, 2019 in Didsbury, Alberta at the age of 91 years. She was born in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan on April 9, 1928. She farmed with her husband in the Carstairs area until moving to Calgary after his passing.



Violet was the loving mother of Valerie (Rod) Eckstrand, Ken (Jean) Hergert, and Karen (Art) Pieper. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Warren (Janice), Scott (Pearl), Jeffrey (Pamela), Christina (Devon), Michael (Julie), Brian (Brenna), Kim (Justin), and her 12 great grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her sisters Erna, Pearl and Elaine.



She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her granddaughter, Christine; her sisters, Emma, Viola; and her brothers, Henry, Alfred, Rudy, Wilf, and Norman.



The family would like to thank the staff on Unit One at the Didsbury Hospital for their love, care, and compassion for Mom while she was living there. They were like family to us.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta, 800, 7015 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 2K6, S.T.A.R.S., Box 570, 1441 Aviation Park NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8M7 or to the charity of your choice.



A Memorial Service will be held at Foothills Lutheran Church, 3104 34th Ave. NW, Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

HERGERT, Violet MayIt is with great sadness, we the family announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma, Violet May Hergert on June 25, 2019 in Didsbury, Alberta at the age of 91 years. She was born in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan on April 9, 1928. She farmed with her husband in the Carstairs area until moving to Calgary after his passing.Violet was the loving mother of Valerie (Rod) Eckstrand, Ken (Jean) Hergert, and Karen (Art) Pieper. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Warren (Janice), Scott (Pearl), Jeffrey (Pamela), Christina (Devon), Michael (Julie), Brian (Brenna), Kim (Justin), and her 12 great grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her sisters Erna, Pearl and Elaine.She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her granddaughter, Christine; her sisters, Emma, Viola; and her brothers, Henry, Alfred, Rudy, Wilf, and Norman.The family would like to thank the staff on Unit One at the Didsbury Hospital for their love, care, and compassion for Mom while she was living there. They were like family to us.In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta, 800, 7015 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 2K6, S.T.A.R.S., Box 570, 1441 Aviation Park NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8M7 or to the charity of your choice.A Memorial Service will be held at Foothills Lutheran Church, 3104 34th Ave. NW, Calgary, Alberta, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca. Published in Mountain View Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close