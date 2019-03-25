Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGIL GLENN CIPPERLEY. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Virgil Glenn Cipperley of Rimbey, Alberta. He passed away suddenly, with his family by his side, at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 67 years.

Virgil will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife of 43 years, Brenda; his two sons, Corey (Darla) Cipperley of Leduc; and Steven Cipperley of Didsbury; in addition to three precious grandchildren, Rylan Kaycee Cipperley, Nick Thiel, and Bailey Tocher. He will also be lovingly remembered by his three sisters: Donna (Les) Stearns of Rimbey, and their daughters: Karen (Doug) Machacek, Rhonda (Buck) Hutton, and Stephanie (Doug) Kuhn and their families; Carol (Steve) Taylor of Rocky Mountain House, and their daughters: Jillian (Todd) Lawton, and Alisa (Jordan) Bellamy and their families; and Linda (Tony) Van Holland of Innisfail, and their daughters: Barb (Mike) Van Dyk, Laura (Mike) Reimer, and Christine Van Holland (Adam) and their families; his father-in-law, Stan Schumaker (Elaine) of Rocky Mountain House; his brothers-in-law, Jack and Doug Schumaker; and his aunt, Molly Rose; as well as additional nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many cherished friends. Virgil was predeceased by his parents, Polly and Lloyd Cipperley; his granddaughter, Keely Sage Cipperley; his mother-in-law, Jessie Schumaker; and his uncle, Peter Lucas.

An Informal Time of Farewell to remember the life and memories of Virgil will be held at the Peter Lougheed Community Centre, 5109 - 54 Street, Rimbey on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Mr. Kevin Marney, host. If friends desire, memorial tributes in Virgil's Memory may be made directly to STARS Air Ambulance, 1441 Aviation Park N.E., Box 570, Calgary, Alberta T2E 8M7 (www.stars.ca); or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 5002 - 39 Street, Red Deer, Alberta T4N 2P2 (

Cremation Arrangements for the Late Virgil Glenn Cipperley entrusted to the care of Oberhammer Funeral Chapels Ltd. Rimbey AB



