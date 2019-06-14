SCHEIDT, Walter E.
Walter Scheidt of Didsbury, Alberta passed away on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Walter is lovingly remembered by his 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Walter's Life will be held at the Didsbury Knox United Church, Didsbury, Alberta on Friday, June 21st, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to the Knox United Church Memorial Fund, 1406 - 19th Avenue, P.O. Box 57, Didsbury, Alberta T0M 0W0 or Heart and Stroke Foundation 100, 119 14 Street NW, Calgary, Alberta, T2N 1Z6. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Published in Mountain View Gazette from June 14 to July 5, 2019