Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HENRY MAHOOD. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

MAHOOD

William Henry Mahood went peacefully to be with his Saviour April 17, 2019. He was born in Calgary to John and Sarah(Foy)Mahood on September 1, 1930. He was predeceased by his older siblings, Suzanne, Harriet, Joseph, Gladys, Bertha, Kitty, Jennie, Sam and younger sibling, James(Teddy). Bill grew up in the Calgary area and attended schools in Calgary(West Calgary and King Edward), Weedon school in Cochrane and in Langley B.C. He attended Briercrest College in Saskatchewan where he met his wife, Mary Robinson and married in 1953. He spent the first part of his life as a pastor in Blue River and Quesnel, B.C. then on to Calgary, Carstairs and Cochrane locations, raising their family. He enjoyed his last years in Osoyoos, B.C. and Didsbury involved in ministry and retirement activities. Bill was in the dairy business for 14 years in Carstairs and 29 years in church ministry. He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2014. Left to mourn are his children: Jeanette Ventimiglia(Lee), Mark Mahood(Sara), Ken Mahood(Diane) Kathy Schultz(Steve). Bill had 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bill had a knack for breeding a good Holstein cow, was a good conversationalist, an interesting storyteller, a sympathetic listener, an earnest follower of Jesus Christ and loved a good game of Scrabble! Interment will be held prior to the service at the Didsbury Cemetery. Memorial Service will be on Friday, May 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Missionary Church, Didsbury. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773

MAHOODWilliam Henry Mahood went peacefully to be with his Saviour April 17, 2019. He was born in Calgary to John and Sarah(Foy)Mahood on September 1, 1930. He was predeceased by his older siblings, Suzanne, Harriet, Joseph, Gladys, Bertha, Kitty, Jennie, Sam and younger sibling, James(Teddy). Bill grew up in the Calgary area and attended schools in Calgary(West Calgary and King Edward), Weedon school in Cochrane and in Langley B.C. He attended Briercrest College in Saskatchewan where he met his wife, Mary Robinson and married in 1953. He spent the first part of his life as a pastor in Blue River and Quesnel, B.C. then on to Calgary, Carstairs and Cochrane locations, raising their family. He enjoyed his last years in Osoyoos, B.C. and Didsbury involved in ministry and retirement activities. Bill was in the dairy business for 14 years in Carstairs and 29 years in church ministry. He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2014. Left to mourn are his children: Jeanette Ventimiglia(Lee), Mark Mahood(Sara), Ken Mahood(Diane) Kathy Schultz(Steve). Bill had 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bill had a knack for breeding a good Holstein cow, was a good conversationalist, an interesting storyteller, a sympathetic listener, an earnest follower of Jesus Christ and loved a good game of Scrabble! Interment will be held prior to the service at the Didsbury Cemetery. Memorial Service will be on Friday, May 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Missionary Church, Didsbury. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mountain View Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close