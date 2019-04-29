MAHOOD
William Henry Mahood went peacefully to be with his Saviour April 17, 2019. He was born in Calgary to John and Sarah(Foy)Mahood on September 1, 1930. He was predeceased by his older siblings, Suzanne, Harriet, Joseph, Gladys, Bertha, Kitty, Jennie, Sam and younger sibling, James(Teddy). Bill grew up in the Calgary area and attended schools in Calgary(West Calgary and King Edward), Weedon school in Cochrane and in Langley B.C. He attended Briercrest College in Saskatchewan where he met his wife, Mary Robinson and married in 1953. He spent the first part of his life as a pastor in Blue River and Quesnel, B.C. then on to Calgary, Carstairs and Cochrane locations, raising their family. He enjoyed his last years in Osoyoos, B.C. and Didsbury involved in ministry and retirement activities. Bill was in the dairy business for 14 years in Carstairs and 29 years in church ministry. He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2014. Left to mourn are his children: Jeanette Ventimiglia(Lee), Mark Mahood(Sara), Ken Mahood(Diane) Kathy Schultz(Steve). Bill had 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bill had a knack for breeding a good Holstein cow, was a good conversationalist, an interesting storyteller, a sympathetic listener, an earnest follower of Jesus Christ and loved a good game of Scrabble! Interment will be held prior to the service at the Didsbury Cemetery. Memorial Service will be on Friday, May 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Missionary Church, Didsbury. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Didsbury entrusted with arrangements. 403-335-4773 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Mountain View Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 20, 2019