Aaron Joseph Roper, 39, of Midland, Texas passed away on July 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bob Bratcher, of Mission Dorado Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Aaron was born in Odessa, Texas to Eddie and Patsy Roper on March 24, 1981 and was welcomed by his older sister, Amber Roper. He went to Lee High School in Midland, Texas and graduated in 1999. Aaron married Corrie Roper on May 28, 2011 in Midland, Texas and they had their precious daughter, Zoey Erin Roper, May 15, 2012. His Zoey Bear was the light of his life. He was a pumper in the oilfield and loved his work. Aaron was a long-time member of Mission Dorado Baptist Church. He was a talented pencil artist and his family has much of his art to cherish. Aaron made many friends through his bodybuilding journey. He competed in the West Texas Classic Competition in Lubbock Texas and faithfully worked out at Gold's Gym and Heroes Gym. Aaron enjoyed gaming and was invited to several Madden Tournaments with EA Games. He loved watching football and also playing football for the West Texas Drillers. One of the highlights of his time with the Drillers was playing a game at AT&T Stadium, the home of his beloved Cowboys. Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Bonnie Wester; Jonnie and Lera Roper; and uncle, Gene Wester. Aaron is survived by his wife, Corrie Roper; daughter, Zoey Roper; parents, Eddie and Patsy Roper; sister, Amber Roper; stepson, Dillon Thompson; his four-legged running buddies, Rowdy and Driller, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers are Karl Armstead, Tommy McCrury, Terry McFarland, John Sowell, Marcus Stanford and Curt Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are Travis Hickey and Trey Schlegel. The family wishes to thank family and friends for their prayers and support during this time.



