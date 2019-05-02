Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abram Martin "Abe" Martens. View Sign Service Information Stanton Memorial Funeral Home & Chapel 408 N St Peter Stanton , TX 79782 (432)-756-3708 Send Flowers Notice

Abram "Abe" Martin Martens, of Tarzan, passed away April 29, 2019 at the age of 18. He was born January 13, 2001 to David Martens and Susana Gunter. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. May 3, 2019 at Mennonite Evangelical Church in Seminole, TX. 405 NW 23rd St. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, TX. Viewing will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Abe was in his junior year attending Grady High School. He wished to one day become a certified dive welder. Abe enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, and working on electronics. Not a day went by without caring for and playing with his dog Rocky. Abe was a kid of few words but, the most gentle heart. Abe will continue to live on in the hearts of his loving parents, family, and friends. He is survived by his father David Martens of Tarzan, TX, his mother Susana Gunter, of Seminole, TX, sister Jackelina Martens of Tarzan, TX, brothers; David Ricardo Martens of Tarzan, TX, and Dillan Jessup Martens of Tarzan, TX, and many friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle Abram Martens.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 2, 2019

