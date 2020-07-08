Ada Rae Duke passed away after a long illness at home on June 23, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on August 12, 1936, to Carl and Ethel Brunken in Greely, Colorado. Ada was very loving to her family and friends and will always be remembered for her big heart and helping others in their time of need. Ada was a respiratory therapist in Odessa, Texas for many years and owned her massage therapy business for several years before retiring. Ada loved gardens, cooking healthy meals, traveling, and her place in the country where she resided for 50 years. Ada was very generous with her time for others and family. Ada was also a devoted life long Seventh Day Adventist and helped Patty with event planning and cooking. Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby B. Duke; daughter, Patty Duke and husband Kevin Mahoney; her parents, Carl and Ethel; and several brothers and sisters. She leaves behind daughter, Jennifer Linton and husband John; grandson, Christopher Duke and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Stoney Slate and Stormey Munoz; grandson Michael Duke; great-grandsons, Michael Gunner Duke and Jaxson Chase Duke; granddaughter, Kelsey Byers and family; sister, Jo Young of Lubbock, Texas; and brother, Denton Brunken of Liberty Hill, Texas. Ada's memorial service will be held on July 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at her residence. Many thanks to Hospice of Midland, Texas, for helping in her final days. Rest in peace, Ada Rae Duke. You are missed.



