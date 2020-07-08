1/1
Ada Rae Duke
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Rae Duke passed away after a long illness at home on June 23, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on August 12, 1936, to Carl and Ethel Brunken in Greely, Colorado. Ada was very loving to her family and friends and will always be remembered for her big heart and helping others in their time of need. Ada was a respiratory therapist in Odessa, Texas for many years and owned her massage therapy business for several years before retiring. Ada loved gardens, cooking healthy meals, traveling, and her place in the country where she resided for 50 years. Ada was very generous with her time for others and family. Ada was also a devoted life long Seventh Day Adventist and helped Patty with event planning and cooking. Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby B. Duke; daughter, Patty Duke and husband Kevin Mahoney; her parents, Carl and Ethel; and several brothers and sisters. She leaves behind daughter, Jennifer Linton and husband John; grandson, Christopher Duke and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Stoney Slate and Stormey Munoz; grandson Michael Duke; great-grandsons, Michael Gunner Duke and Jaxson Chase Duke; granddaughter, Kelsey Byers and family; sister, Jo Young of Lubbock, Texas; and brother, Denton Brunken of Liberty Hill, Texas. Ada's memorial service will be held on July 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at her residence. Many thanks to Hospice of Midland, Texas, for helping in her final days. Rest in peace, Ada Rae Duke. You are missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
her residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathy Stanley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved