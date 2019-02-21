Adam H. Lara, 38 years old passed away February 18, 2019 in Midland Texas. He was born September 20, 1980 in Midland, Texas where he graduated from Midland Lee High School. After graduation, Adam entered the United States Navy, serving 6 years of service. He was employed with Summit ESP, a Halliburton Company. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Reyes-Lara; His parents Gregorio and Victoria Lara, daughter Thalia Lara and sons Ayden Ontiveros and Maddux Ontiveros; His brothers, Greg Lara III and wife Yolanda, Mario Lara, and Ruben Lara and wife Jennifer. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Johnny and Zoila Reyes, James and Debbie Reyes, James and Jennifer Lopez Jr, and John and Darci Reyes. Viewing will be Wednesday, February 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell Ave and Thursday, February 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Funeral mass will be Friday, February 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Greg Lara III, Mario Lara, Ruben Lara, Jacob Lara, James Reyes, John Reyes, James Lopez Jr. and Alpha Jones "AJ". Honorary Pallbearers are Ayden Ontiveros, Maddux Ontiveros, and John Paul "JP" Reyes. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
|
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019