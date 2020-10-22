Addison Stewart Barker, 91, of Midland, TX passed away peacefully in his home on October 15, 2020. He was born July 22nd, 1929 to Birdsley Kilmer Barker and Walter Ross Long. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother B. K. Barker. He was born in Lubbock, TX and graduated from Floydada High School in 1945. Where he went on to Texas Tech University with just $20 in his pocket and spent most of it on an alarm clock. He graduated in 1949. Just two short years later he would marry the love of his life, Pat Reynolds, in August of 1951. He worked for various oil and gas companies over many years before starting Barker Energy in 1977. He was one of the most hardworking and brilliant men you would have ever known. They had two children, Shelly Copeland and Brent Barker who gave them their grandchildren (and then great grandchildren). Anyone who knew Addison probably did not know him by his real name. He was referred to by the name of "Yang" and he answered to it every single time. The love he had for his wife, children and grandchildren will live on in the countless memories that we share of him. Addison is survived by his wife Pat Barker; daughter Shelly Copeland and husband Roger; son Brent Barker and wife Vanessa of Frisco, TX; granddaughter Paige Moss and husband Chris; grandson Ryan Copeland and wife Shauna of Dallas, TX; grandson Kyle Copeland: granddaughter Brooke Barker of Frisco, TX; grandson Gavin Barker of Frisco, TX; great-grandchildren Austin Moss and Paisleigh Moss. Due to COVID, a private graveside service will be held. The family wants to express their gratitude to Hospice of Midland and to Texas Home Health, as well as to his nurses Bradley, Criselda, and Quinn. If you were lucky enough to know our Yang and you would like to show your condolences, in lieu of flowers please direct memorial donations to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas, Midland, TX 79701 or to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
