Adela Ramìrez, 48, of Lenorah, Texas passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Lord on June 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Adela was born on October 26, 1970 in San Antonio Caltimacan Hidalgo, Mexico. She was the daughter of the late Florencia Ramìrez and survived by her father, Juan Ramìrez. A loving mother, Yeya, and homemaker, Adela was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She was notoriously known, not only by her children and friends, but grandchildren as well, for making the best food and coffee ever. Holding close to her roots, Adela enjoyed traveling to her hometown in Mexico to spend time with friends and family at least once a year. Adela was happily married to Fidel Medina who was her partner in life for 17 years until his death due to cancer in 2009. She is survived by her two daughters, Nayeli Medina and Ericka Medina; two sons Guillermo Medina and Anibal Medina; and five grandchildren, Adrian, Aiden, Jantzen, Nayeli, and Natalia. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 20th from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Prayer Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 20th at 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Stanton. The Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Stanton. A graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.

