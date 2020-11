Or Copy this URL to Share

Adelaida Gonzalez, 80, of Midland passed away November 16, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



