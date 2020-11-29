1/
Adelaida Ramirez Campos
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelaida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adelaida Ramirez Campos, 88 of Midland, passed Nov 22, 2020 in Midland Texas. Viewing will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1:00-9:00pm, at Templo La Biblia Abierta; 720 N Tilden Midland Texas with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm. Funeral services are set for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at Templo La Biblia Abierta. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by her three sons; Paul Campos, Tony Ramirez Jr, and Micheal Ramirez; Four daughters; Gregoria Villarreal, Anita Bennett, Susie Scheiber, and Nellie Pando; One sister Lucia Ribera; and numerous grandchildren, great grand children, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Templo La Biblia Abierta
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Templo La Biblia Abierta
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Templo La Biblia Abierta
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved