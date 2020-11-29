Adelaida Ramirez Campos, 88 of Midland, passed Nov 22, 2020 in Midland Texas. Viewing will be Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1:00-9:00pm, at Templo La Biblia Abierta; 720 N Tilden Midland Texas with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm. Funeral services are set for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at Templo La Biblia Abierta. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by her three sons; Paul Campos, Tony Ramirez Jr, and Micheal Ramirez; Four daughters; Gregoria Villarreal, Anita Bennett, Susie Scheiber, and Nellie Pando; One sister Lucia Ribera; and numerous grandchildren, great grand children, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



