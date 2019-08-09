A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 for Adolfo "Yofis" Soto of Midland, T.X. who passed away on August 6, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Yofis is survived by his loving wife, Leticia Soto; sons, Julio Soto, Adolfo Soto Jr., Fabian Soto, Samuel Soto, and Francisco Vargas; mother, Eulalia Perez; sisters, Lorena Soto, Ivana Soto; brothers, Rodolfo Soto, Guadalupe Soto, Gustavo Soto, Omar Soto, Juan Luis Soto, Israel Soto and eight grandchildren. Yofis was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He loved sports. Primarily baseball and his Dallas Cowboys. Yofis coached his sons baseball team, instilling a strong work ethic and family devotion that are reflected as his legacy in his sons. He is preceded in death by his father, Adolfo "Tejon" Soto. Internment will follow at a later date at El Porvenir, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019