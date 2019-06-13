Adrian Carvet Jackson, 56, of Midland, passed away on June 9, 2019. A wake will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at True-Lite Christian Fellowship. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. He is survived by his siblings, Vanessa Jackson, Michelle White and Brently Jackson. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 13, 2019