Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Rosary 7:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Funeral Mass 2:00 PM San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church

Agripina Lujan Herrera passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 in Midland, TX surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 11, 1935 in the small town of Mulato Municipio de Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico. As a young girl she worked in the cotton fields near the Rio Grande in Mulato. She was also a housekeeper and took care of children in Ojinaga. Agripina then got married and moved to Midland, TX and spent most of her life as a homemaker. She managed to maintain a household and still work part time for various businesses as a custodian and housekeeper. She took pride in her work. She loved and cared for her family deeply. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to others in need. She visited the Casa de Amigos regularly where she would visit with friends and sew. Agripina was an excellent quilt maker and an avid gardener. She loved cooking for her family and friends. Her favorite past time was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always enjoyed visiting their "Wela" as well. Agripina is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Roberto H. Herrera. She is also survived by her son Robert Herrera, Jr. and his wife Selina of Midland, her daughter Belinda and her husband Homer Lopez of Midland, as well as their grandchildren, Adriana, Erica, Sierra, Christopher, William, and Mathew. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Angel, Abel, and Alexander. Agripina is also survived by her 4 brothers, Alonso Lujan, Arnaldo Lujan and Rosa, Arturo Lujan and Kathy and Jose Luis Lujan and Juanita and her sister Manuela Ruiz. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Fernando and Dominga Lujan, her brother Abelardo Lujan, her daughter Elvira Herrera, her grandson Robert Herrera III, her sister-in-law Rita De La Cruz Lujan and her brother-in-law Cresencio Ruiz. There will be a viewing taking place at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home on Saturday November 23, at 10 a.m.-9:00 p.m. and on Sunday November 24, 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.. A Rosary will be held on Sunday November 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. A mass will take place in her honor on Monday November 25 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are her grandsons Christopher and William Lopez, her great-grandson Angel Lopez, and her nephews Jesus Lujan, Armin Lujan, Arturo Lujan, Jr., Gilbert Lujan and Adrian Lujan. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the staff at the ICU at Midland Memorial Hospital, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital and Ashton Medical Lodge and friends and family that have traveled both near and far in this time of mourning. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

