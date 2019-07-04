Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Damien Hobbs. View Sign Service Information Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home - Lovington 321 W. Washington Lovington , NM 88260 (575)-396-2221 Send Flowers Notice

Celebration of Life and Last Call for Fire Chief Albert Damien Hobbs, 74, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Volunteer Fire Department in Queen, NM. Albert was born in Lubbock, TX on July 4, 1944 to Berry Lee and Annie Mae (Maxwell) Hobbs. True to his birthday date, he was a "firecracker." He pursued his interests with an outstanding firecracker attitude of "let's go get it done in a timely, correct fashion and get on with the next project!!" Albert served in the Air Force as a machinist from 1966-1970 and in the US Army with top-secret security clearance from 1975-1979. He loved life and was accomplished in many fields. He was a certified welder, machinist, a wonderful artist and a Master Scuba Diver Instructor. He owned Diver's of NM for fourteen years and taught lessons from beginners to Dive Master and taught Medic First Aid to divers and to oilfield company workers at Gandy Corporation. He attended College of the Southwest, NMJC and St. Joseph's College in Albuquerque. He had many fantastic life experiences living in Germany, Taiwan, Turkey, Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. His dream was to be a firefighter, but with a young family to raise it was not possible. In later years, on October 23, 2010 he became a volunteer firefighter in Queen, NM. On June 19, 2014, much to his delight, he was voted in as Queen Volunteer Fire Chief where he served until his death. Albert loved serving as fire chief and volunteer fireman and he made great strides in bringing the fire department up to some very high standards. He was a wonderful husband, Pop, Bubba (Grandad) and friend. He was always willing to help anyone at anytime if they needed something. Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother: Berry Lee Hobbs, Jr. Surviving him is his loving family: wife Deborah Hobbs; two sons: Matthew and wife Denise Hobbs and Michael and wife Kathy Hobbs and one daughter, Margo Hobbs. Six grandchildren: Katelynn and Abigayle Slater, Chloe and Kody Hobbs and Matthew and Miles Nall. Also, one sister, JoAnn Hobbs Holloway and numerous extended family and a host of friends. His daughter, Margo "GoGo" as he so aptly nicknamed her, was his dedicated and loving caregiver until he took his last breath in the early morning hours of June 27, 2019. Albert will be missed by his family and friends, because he never met a stranger and everyone that knew him loved him. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to

