Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 2:00 PM Texline Cemetery Texline , TX

Albert Larry Kehoe, known to family and friends as Bill, left for his heavenly home on December 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born to Fred and Abbie Kehoe on January 17, 1927 in Texline, Texas. Bill joined the Navy in 1945 where he served in the Pacific until leaving the Navy in 1946 to return and work for Southwestern Bell in Borger, Texas where he met his wife, Virginia May Myers. Bill and Virginia married November 1, 1950 and after a short while moved to Midland, Texas. During his long tenure with Southwestern Bell, Bill also served on the Members Credit Union Board of Directors. A long-time Mason, Bill was Worshipful Master of Midland Masonic Lodge in 1966 - 67. Bill had many talents outside of work. He could make almost anything with his hands, including birdhouses, wooden ducks, crosses and tulips. He loved a good challenge and could figure out how to fix anything. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Crockett and Freddie, and his sister Helen Clayton. He leaves a loving family of his wife, Virginia and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful caregivers from Crossland Care that have provided loving care for Bill. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . There will be a graveside service at Texline Cemetery in Texline, Texas on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019

