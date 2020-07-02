Albert Melvin Routh, age 96, passed away on June 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Albert was born to Oscar and Betty (Miller) Routh on June 5, 1924 in Ballinger Texas. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He married his wife, Marjorie (Bebe), in Carlsbad, New Mexico on October 21, 1951. He was a World War II Marine. Albert participated in combat zones throughout the Pacific Theater from September 1943 to March 1945. He served as flight crew on the SBD Dauntless class aircraft, flying innumerable missions against the enemy in the Pacific theater. Following his time in the service, Albert worked in the oil and gas industry as a landman. Albert loved hunting, fishing and football. GRAVESIDE SERVICES Pastor William Karlson Friday, July 3rd, 2020 11:00 AM Phillips Cemetery, Dripping Springs, TX Pallbearers Randy Briley, Jason VanOsdell, Pat Wilson, Josh Wilson, CJ Saner, Eric Routh His family: Albert has joined his beautiful wife Marjorie Routh, who proceeded him in death. He was the proud Father and Father-in-law of Terry and Susan Routh, Charlotte and Randy Briley and Kay Routh. Albert was the beloved Grandfather of Josh Wilson, Jessica VanOsdell, Taylor and Hannah Briley, Kristie Kessler (deceased) and Eric Routh. He was the delighted Great Grandfather of Kendall and Kamryn VanOsdell, Kannon and Madi Keesler, Ellie Routh, and the blessed Great Great Grandfather of Knox Rivera. The family would like to thank you for your prayers and support during this time. Your shared memories, comforting condolences and gestures of love are truly appreciated.



