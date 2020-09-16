Albert (Fat Albert) Price Albert (Fat Albert) Price, age 71, passed away September 10, 2020 in Odessa, TX. He was born October 27, 1948 in Lamesa, Texas to the late Albert and Hattie Price. Albert attended public school there and later in his life he became his own boss with the opening of his own record shop. Albert had a passion for music he would ride the town music loud, dressed to impress and car clean. He loved to plant and, as most know at his apartment, had trees and vegetables that he planted himself; he just enjoyed his yard. Albert also loved sports! You could call him on game days and that would be all you hear in the background. He enjoyed his family and friends and enjoyed his life. Albert is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Katrina Shaw and special nephew, Quincy Price; siblings, Roy Price, Ella Mae, Dora Mae and Gladys Mae. Albert is survived by his son, Demetric Price and Albert "Tinky" Gary and David Shaw; special nephews, Allen Price and LaPharoah Spain; special nieces, Ola Mae Dobbins and Barbara Johnson; grandchildren, Ashley Haven, D'Oshanae Shaw, David Shaw III and Daveyon Shaw and a host of great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 10a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Darren Willis officiating. Floral arrangements, cards, etc. may be sent to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery and Funeral Home.



