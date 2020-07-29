Albert R. Reeves age 59, of Midland, TX passed away July 21, 2020. He was born March 15, 1961 in Lamesa, TX to Joan Blake and the late Ralph Reeves. Albert leaves to cherish his memory his mother Joan Blake Wilson, his children; Darryl Ramon Goodley, Darwin Eugene Goodley, Natalie LaNeal Williams, Misty Whitfield and Dominiquerose Dejalbertasi Williams, siblings; Larson, Betty, and Barry, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as his close companion Cookie. He is preceded in death by his father Ralph Reeves, and brother Joe Lester Blake. Albert was a skilled mechanic, carpenter, and all around handyman. He could build or fix anything. Besides the love of working with his hands, he spent a lot of time with many of his close friends and family who knew him as "Icky Boy". He enjoyed sports of all kinds, dominoes, playing cards and babysitting. He loved kids even those who weren't biologically his. He loved all of us the same, we all called him "Dad". In keeping with Alberts wishes the family has chosen cremation services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store