With deepest sorrow, we announce that Albert Vitela Ramirez, age 45 our most beloved son, brother, father, family member and friend passed suddenly on Saturday October 5, 2019 while in the hospital. Albert was born February 24, 1974 in Midland, Texas to Gloria Smith and the late Robert Ramirez. He was raised and educated in Midland and had attended Midland High School. Those who knew Albert, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Albert will be missed everyday by his Mother, Gloria Smith, his Stepfather Michael Smith, brother Robert Ramirez, Sisters Danica Dixon and Domenica DeLeon, his sons, Albert V. Ramirez Jr., Justin Ramirez and Flynn Harrison, his daughter Sadee Ramirez and his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandchildren and many, many great friends. We know Albert is now with his grandparents, Aurora G. Vitela and Jose M. Vitela, his uncle Robert Vitela, his father Robert Ramirez, his son Jordan Rodriguez and his cousin Fernando Vitela and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. We LOVE and MISS you so much!!! Friends will be received at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel, 2508 N. Big Spring St, Midland, Texas on Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with the rosary at 7:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. on October 10, 2019. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019