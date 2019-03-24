Albertico Vergara Deloya, 45, of Midland, Texas passed away on March 19, 2019. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at his hometown of Tomatal, Guerrero; Mexico. He is survived by his wife Sandra Madriles; children, Angel Vergara, Sofia Vergara; two brothers and a sister. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019