Alberto Juarez, 86, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Funeral mass is set for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Juarez; two sons, Alonzo Juarez, and Luis Juarez; four daughters, Martha Juarez, Cristina Acosta, Karla Flores and Johana Rodriguez; fourteen grandchildren.



