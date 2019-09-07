Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alejandro "Alex" Salinas. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Alejandro Salinas passed away (due to health issues) on Aug. 31, 2019 in Tucson AZ. He was born in Lindsay, Ca. on June 20, 1975 to Guadalupe and Severa Salinas. He was raised in Terra Bella, CA. where he attended Terra Bella Elementary School and his Freshman year at Porterville High School, Graduating in 1994 from Permian High School in Odessa, TX. where he spent most of his adult life. He served 15 years in the United States Air Force (1996-2011) where his unit assisted victims in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina and then was deployed in 2008 to Kabul, Iraq, where he was stationed for 18 months. He was a big lovable guy who loved his family, friends, and his SF Giants and Oakland Raiders. He is preceded in death by his mother Severa Salinas. He is survived by his father Guadalupe Salinas, his grandmother Luisa Salinas both of Odessa, TX., His two son's Jose Alejandro and Hovel Salvador Salinas of Lubbock, TX., brother Hovel Salinas and his wife Jovita Salinas of Porterville, CA., brother Salvador Salinas and his husband Jason Anderson of Seattle, WA., sister Dalia Salinas and her husband Adrian Tejeda of Midland, TX. Lots of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be Laid to rest at the National Cemetery, Fort Bliss, EI Paso, TX. on Friday Sept. 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Rest in Peace and give Mom a big kiss and a hug for us.

