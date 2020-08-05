1/1
Alex Adrian Lujan, 32, of Midland, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, with burial following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Alex was born on December 6, 1987 to Norma and Tomas Lujan in Midland, TX. He was raised in Midland and graduated from Midland high school in 2006. On December 3, 2007 he became a father to his daughter Yazmin. Since that day she became the love of his life. Alex was all about family. He was very passionate of having everyone around. He was so caring. He was always with a smile on his face and joking around. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." was his favorite bible verse. He is survived by father Tomas Lujan, mother Norma Benavides, stepmother Ilda Lujan, sister Stephanie Ramirez, brother-in-law Julian Ramirez, brothers, Miguel Lujan and Nikolas Lujan, and daughter Yazmin Lujan. He is preceded in death by sister Cindy Lujan, grandfathers, Manuel Benavides and Ventura Orozco, and wife Roxanna Tarango. Pallbearers will be Tomas Lujan, Miguel Lujan, Manuel Benavides, Pablo Benavides, Paul Benavides, Sergio Galindo, Hernan Lujan, and Cesar Hinojos. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
