Alex Espinoza, 48 of Midland, passed away on January 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born to Isabel Diaz Avila and the late Ascension Espinoza in Slaton, Texas on August 28, 1971. Alex is preceded in death by his father and two sons, Rico Espinoza and Giovanni Espinoza. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Garcia Espinoza; four sons, Alex Espinoza Jr., Israel Rey Espinoza and Santos Raul Espinoza all of Midland, TX and Angel Santiago Espinoza of Madison, WI; three daughters, Alexis Espinoza of Chicago, IL, Nyee Guadalupe Espinoza of Midland, TX and Virginia Rivera of Snyder, TX. He is also survived by his mother, Isabel Avila of Snyder, TX; two brothers, Freddy Espinoza of Big Spring, TX and Jacob Espinoza of Abilene, TX; two sisters, Nancy Flores and Phyllis Dominguez both of Snyder, TX; thirteen grandchildren and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewing will begin Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday, January 26, 2020 also from 10:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration Mass is set for Monday January 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 25, 2020