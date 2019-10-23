Alfredo Esparza Patino, 90 of Midland, TX passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Alfredo was the oldest of eight children and is survived by his sisters Angela, Maria, and brother Daniel. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved son, Israel Y. Patino and his daughters; Aurora Montanez, Rita Andrade, Cruz Tarango, Josephine Jimenez, Irene Herrera, Cecelia Lozano, Christina Hinostroza, Isabel Rodriquez, Consuelo Rivera, Elizabeth Garcia and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Romana Patino. Alfredo was born on April 20, 1929 in Del Rio, TX. After his military service he settled in Midland, TX. He worked for the City of Midland for 26 years. Alfredo, known to his family as Midaddy, was a kind and generous man. He was loved and respected and he will be missed. Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Israel Patino will officiate the ceremony. Pallbearers will be Israel Patino Jr., Aaron Patino, Caleb Patino, Joel Patino, Jared Patino and Hildo Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Patino, Noah Patino, Jonah Patino and Judah Patino. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019