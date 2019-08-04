Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Ann Berry Klingler. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Alice Ann Berry Klingler of Albuquerque, passed away on Monday, July 29th, 2019, at the age of 81 in Austin, Texas, due to issues associated with Alzheimer's and Multiple Myeloma. Alice Ann loved telling people she met for the first time that she was named for her Aunt Alice. In her family, children went by their first AND middle name. Her name was Alice Ann. She was born on June 8th, 1938 in Hobbs New Mexico, where her daddy worked in the oil industry. Shortly after, her family moved to Midland, Texas, which she always considered her hometown, and where she attended school. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 1960 with a BS degree in Education and enjoyed a lifelong membership in the Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduation, she moved to Albuquerque to be closer to her big brother Richard. Alice Ann taught for three years at Bandelier Elementary School. In September 1961, dear friend Bo Keith arranged a blind date for Alice Ann with Merrill Klingler. It was love at first sight, and they married in Albuquerque on December 19, 1961. Sons Richard and Dan came along several years later. Alice Ann and Merrill enjoyed 38 wonderful years of marriage together. Alice Ann was a widow for 19 years, living in Albuquerque until 2016 when she moved to Austin, Texas. Alice Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband Merrill Richard Klingler, her parents Lawrence Brook Berry and Neta Mae Brooks Berry and her brother Richard Brooks Berry Sr. She is survived by her sister-in-law Wanda Norman Berry, sister-in-law Miriam Klingler Evans, sister-in-law Mary Franklin Klingler, son Richard Scott Klingler (Marsha), son Daniel Ross Klingler (Elizabeth), four grandchildren: Aubry, David, Amanda, and Elise, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alice Ann was a bright light to everyone who knew her. She was fastidious, organized, and had a great eye for color and detail. With a friendly, outgoing spirit and a generous heart, she easily made friends in whatever organization or event she took part. She was "band-mom" for seven years at Manzano HS, volunteered for the Children of Chernobyl Foundation, and spent several weeks each fall volunteering at the NM State Fair. She had an ongoing passion for genealogy and left her family a beautiful legacy of her work. Alice Ann was fortunate enough to have traveled to Hawaii, Europe, Scotland, Scandinavia, and several trips to Australia. Every year she eagerly anticipated annual reunions with her Midland high school girlfriends - the SSGs (Same Sweet Girls), and her cherished Brooks Cousins. Alice Ann's beloved grandchildren filled her days with joy to the end. Nothing would put a smile on her face more than getting to spend an afternoon with her Albuquerque twins or a visit with her Austin grands. Her passing will leave a huge hole in our hearts and her community. A service to celebrate Alice Ann's life is being planned. Please contact her family at

