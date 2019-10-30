Alice B. Curtis Jackson, of Midland, TX. peacefully passed on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Alice was born November 21, 1936 in Gonzales, TX. Funeral Services will be in Midland, TX. with a visitation Thursday October 31, 2019 @ 6-8pm located at 702 S. Terrrel St in Midland. Services will be held at Faith Temple Church located at 1605 N Terrell St in Midland on Friday, November 1st @ 11:00am with graveside services following at American Heritage Memorial Park in Midland. Services are entrusted to Andrews~Corgill Funeral Home Andrews TX. 79714.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019