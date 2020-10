Wilson Alice Cooper Wilson, 102, of Midland, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Services will be held in Colorado at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Shaw; grandsons, Geoff Simmons and Michael Shaw all of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store