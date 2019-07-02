Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 (512)-454-5611 Funeral service 1:00 PM Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 North Lamar Austin , TX 78752 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Alicean Rose Rutter Alicean Kalteyer, 89, of Austin, passed away after a lengthy illness. Alicean was born in Nice, France on April 6, 1930, the child of Albert William Rutter and Dorothy Tripp. Alicean grew up in El Paso, TX where she attended the Radford Girls School, Texas Western (UTEP). At the end of World War II, her father served as a naval captain, Alicean attended the private Holten Arms School for Girls. As an adult, she furthered her education at the University of Miami and the University of Vermont. In 1950, Alicean married Erastus Sherman "Bud" White, Jr. in Florida. They moved to Midland, TX, to raise their family. Alicean and Bud were married for 23 years. He passed away in Katy, TX in February 1992. She was an active volunteer. She worked as a Pink Lady at Midland Memorial Hospital. She also did missionary work for the First Baptist Church of Midland on both sides of the Rio Grande River. Alicean learned the basics of oil painting from her mother. She became known for her portraits of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends. Her art is patterned after old masters; in settings, pose and dress. Her donated beautiful copies of early religious art are in both the Episcopal and Baptist Churches in Midland. On September 18, 1976, Alicean married her second husband, Chuck (Charles Frederick Kalteyer) at the First Baptist Church in Midland. Chuck was employed by Gulf Oil in Midland, and they transferred to Austin, TX in the fall of 1982. Alicean was a former Vice-President of the Daughters of the American Revolution "Thankful Hubbard" Chapter in Austin where she continued to be active, until recently. She also was the president of the Austin Country Club Woman's Association from 1999-2000. She exhibited her art with the Texas Wild Bunch Artists for many years. She also exhibited her ceramics and sculptures at Kerrville and at the Texas State Fair in Dallas, as well as in James Avery Jewelry Stores. Because of Alicean's love for fine jewelry, she designed and created her own pearl and precious gem jewelry, as well as casting her own belt buckles. Over the years, Alicean won various awards for her artwork. Notably, she won 2nd first place awards in Daughters of the American Revolution competitions; one for her own personal "Patriotic Painting" as well as one for her "Heritage Ceramic Sculpture" Alicean and Chuck traveled extensively, touring the world's greatest art museums. Alicean and Chuck were charter members of the Austin Lyric Opera Guild, and received their Bravo Awards in 1992 for outstanding service in the Opera for obtaining silent auction items as well as co-chairing two of their annual balls. They were still active members of the Austin Dance Club, the Assembly Social Club, and were involved with a membership of the Austin Symphony Board and Knights of the Symphony. Alicean played the piano, the organ, sang well and was a great dance partner, as well as an accomplished portrait artist, photographer, sculptor and art critic. She was a straight shooting deer hunter, a good cook, a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a savy business owner who had a childlike enthusiasm for life, she saw beauty in all the things around her. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Chuck, her 6 children, William Sherman White and his wife, Kathy; Wendy Logan George, David Rutter White, Alicean White Slough and her husband, Bill; and twin daughters, Charline Mead White and Dorothy White Callahan; brother Albert William Rutter, Jr; twin sister Charline Rutter Barrie and younger sister Dorothy Rutter Engberg; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family thanks Cella Bella Senior Services for their compassionate care of our precious mother. Funeral services were held on 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

