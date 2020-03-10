Alicia "Alice" Aguilar Salgado, of Midland, TX was born in 1932 in Asherton, TX she was raised in Laredo, TX. She married Raymond B. Salgado in March of 1955, and raised their family in Midland, TX. She worked in the hospitality industry for Green Tree Country Club, she was a locker room attendant, waitress and laundry staff during her time there. After she retired, through the Senior Life Program, she worked as a Foster Grandparent. She was fondly referred to as "Granny" by the students at Henderson Elementary. Alice was an avid collector of windchimes and decorative seasonal yard flags. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Everyone that knew Alicia, knew that she kept a meticulously clean home. She was a very independent woman, she drove her own car until she was 85. Alicia treasured her three granddaughters, Maricela, Marta, and Magdalena they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed traveling to visit family. One of her most treasured experiences was when she and her sister and best friend, Cecilia, traveled to Chicago to visit Bobbie. She is preceded in death by her father, Roberto Aguilar, her mother Maria Castillo Aguilar, her husband Raymond B. Salgado, and her sister, Cecilia Lara. Survivors include her daughters Cheryl S. Bustillos, spouse Ysidro A. Bustillos Jr. of Midland, TX , and Bobbie Salgado, and fiance Marshall Mares of Sacramento, CA, Granddaughters, Maricela Bustillos-Rodriguez and spouse, Steven C. Rodriguez of Lewisville, TX, Marta K. Ruiz and spouse Nano Ruiz of Midland, TX and Magdalena Mata and spouse Arael Mata of San Antonio, TX, and 7 great-grandchildren.

