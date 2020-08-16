1/
Alicia Carrasco
1939 - 2020
Alicia Carrasco, 80 of Midland TX, passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Sunday evening. Funeral service is set for Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00am at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Alicia is survived by her husband, Gregorio S. Carrasco; four sons, Miguel Angel Carrasco, Laurencio Carrasco, Jose Luis Carrasco and Homero Carrasco; three daughters, Araceli Carrasco, Minerva Natividad and Sagrario Leyva; one brother, 5 sisters and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Viewing
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
AUG
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
San Miguel Catholic Church
