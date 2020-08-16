Alicia Carrasco, 80 of Midland TX, passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Sunday evening. Funeral service is set for Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00am at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Alicia is survived by her husband, Gregorio S. Carrasco; four sons, Miguel Angel Carrasco, Laurencio Carrasco, Jose Luis Carrasco and Homero Carrasco; three daughters, Araceli Carrasco, Minerva Natividad and Sagrario Leyva; one brother, 5 sisters and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store