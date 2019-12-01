Alicia Madrid, 85 of Midland, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Viewing will be Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral mass will be Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. She is survived by her son, Frank Galindo Jr.; daughters, Aalysah Madrid, Anabelle Madrid, Analicia Madrid, Shyanye Madrid, Shania Madrid, Anne Marie Galindo and Alice Madrid; her father, Pedro Madrid; one brother, seven sisters, and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019