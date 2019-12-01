Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia "Mimilita" Madrid. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Prayer Service 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Alicia Madrid "Mimilita" 34 of Midland, TXAugust 19, 1985 to November 23, 2019 Born and raised in Midland, TX. A real go getter ready for everything life had to offer. She was like no other with a heart of gold, willing to do her best to help anyone that needed her help. As a person she was the most kind and loveable being you could have ever known. Her smile was one that would brighten up any room she would walk into, it could make the saddest person smile and cheer up. Loving and caring for her little ones was her biggest joy. She would always do the impossible to make sure her children were well taken care of and had everything they needed. She was the type of person who would leave an impact on you're heart with her beautiful personality. As a mother she was always playing with her children, whether it be outside with them or inside caring for them when they needed her. Seeing her playing with her children would remind us of her as a child. Always full of joy and energy willing to go that extra mile. Overall a real go getter, with a straight forward personality no matter what the situation was. Leaving behind her wonderful and beautiful children, 7 beautiful daughters and one handsome son. Seeing them smile with their beautiful dimples is like looking at her smile at you. They are her spitting image. those angels are: Aalysah Madrid, Anabell Madrid, Analicia Madrid, Shyanye Madrid, Shania Madrid, Franciso Galindo, Anne Marie Galindo, and nBaby Alice Madrid.She also left her loved ones her father Pedro Madrid and seven sisters which include: Marie Miller, Anamaria Flores, Petra Lujan, Josefine Hernandez, Martha Orona, Liliana Juarez and her sister Sandra Orona which she not only saw as a sister but also like a mother. She also had a brother that she left Pedro Orona and her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that loved her. Her friends will also miss her as she has left themas well. She was proceed in death by her mother Marcelina Orona, her two brothers Franciso "Chitoo" Orona, Fautino "Frosty" Orona and the best uncle ever Juan "Loti" Gonzalez. Her services will be at the Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home. Evening prayer service as follows, Sunday December 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be held on the same day at 7:00 p.m. Funeral/Memorial service will be on Monday December 2, 2019. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all of the families and friends for there support and help at this time. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

