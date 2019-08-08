Alicia Marquez Carrasco (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-687-1927
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N Terrell
Midland, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N Terrell
Midland, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Alicia Marquez Carrasco, 83 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Viewing will be today from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N Terrell, Midland. Funeral mass is set for Friday, August 9th at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. She is survived by two sons, Martin Carrasco and Raul Carrasco; a daughter, Manuela Sosa; one sister, two brothers, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019
