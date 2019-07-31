Allen Clark Jr., 79, of Midland, passed away on July 24, 2019. Wake services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. The Funeral Service will be held at Alexander Temple C.O.G.I.C., 200 N. Tyler St., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to Rest at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Midland,TX. He is survived by his sister, Mamie Basped Clark. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019