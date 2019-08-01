Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Clark Jr.. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Wake 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Alexander Temple C.O.G.I.C. 200 N. Tyler St. View Map Send Flowers Notice

Allen Clark Jr., 79, of Midland, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. After he had a courageous battle with cancer. Wake services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. The Funeral Service will be held at Alexander Temple C.O.G.I.C., 200 N. Tyler St., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to Rest at Serenity Memorial Gardens in Midland,TX. Allen was born on May 4, 1940 in Teague, TX to Allen Sr. and Edna Mae Clark. He moved to Midland, TX in early 1950's from Waco, TX. He worked for Sears and Roebuck in the early years and worked as a Health Care provider for Nurses Unlimited until he got sick. Allen was ordained as a minister on October 4, 2003. He loved providing care for others during his journey on this earth. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen Clark Sr. and Edna Mae Small Clark, two brothers, Aubrey Dean Small, Booker T. Clark, a niece, April B. Basped and a great nephew, Oline Royce Basped. He is survived by his loving sister, Mamie Clark Basped; England Basped Randolph (niece), Oline Basped III (nephew ), Lasonja Basped Thomas (niece); 15 great nieces and nephews,12 great-grand nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home

