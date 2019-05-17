Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Grover McGuire Jr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Chapel Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Allen Grover McGuire, Jr.-devoted husband, father and grandfather-passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer, full of grace and surrounded by his loving family. Allen was the first of seven children born to Fay and Allen McGuire Sr. on December 20, 1945, at Selfridge Field in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. His father was an Air Force fighter pilot for 33 years. His family lived on Air Force bases in Nebraska, Texas, North Carolina, Germany and Okinawa. Allen loved growing up on base, and this early experience cultivated both a strong work ethic and a lifelong love of travel and flying. He would later earn his private pilot license and travel the world with friends and family. After graduating from Goldsboro High School in North Carolina, Allen boarded a bus for the University of Texas in Austin, where he pledged Chi Phi fraternity and majored in accounting. It was at UT that Allen met the love of his life, Denna Marcum, and they married in 1969. His greatest joy this year was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. After graduation, they moved to Midland where Allen worked for Marcum Drilling Company before moving to Corpus Christi to work with Ernst & Ernst and earn his CPA license. Two years later they returned to Midland to make a permanent home and raise their family. Allen opened his own firm in 1978 and embraced the Midland community with enthusiasm. Allen adored his family and was so proud of his children: daughter Edie, son Robert and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and his beloved grandchildren Ava, Owen and Henry. When it came to his family, he was never at a loss for beaming smiles and proud words. Allen cherished the large and loud gatherings with his siblings and their families: sisters Mary Lively, Martha and husband Roy, brothers Pat and wife Lynn, Tim, John and wife Nancy, sister-in-law Kay Marcum, brother-in-law David Marcum and wife Sharon, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. From the first time he visited Midland, Allen loved the city. His many friends made all the difference: Lunch Bunch, Pigs, The Fam, Goat Mobile Gang, and Indian Guides and Princesses. He was the quintessential host and loved nothing more than putting on an apron, pouring drinks, and grilling his famous ribs and chicken for them, always insisting on making enough that everyone could take home leftovers. Even when he was on chemotherapy and a strict macrobiotic diet, Allen grilled for his friends and made waffles for his grandkids. He wanted his kids and grandkids to see that cooking was a pure joy when surrounded by loved ones. When he wasn't working or hosting parties, Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He patiently taught his kids and many of their friends to ski-both on the slopes and the lake. Allen showed up for people, making their interests his own. He happily attended countless recitals, triathlons, art exhibits, plays and soccer games in support of his family. Allen truly loved his profession, his clients and his wonderful staff, so much that he worked until the last two weeks of his life. His generosity of spirit was unmatched, and he gave both his time and his resources. Over the years Allen eagerly paid for his staff to further their education, even if it meant they would move on from his firm. Allen served on several Midland boards over the decades: Planning & Zoning, High Sky Children's Ranch, Hospice Midland, Scharbauer Foundation, Pots & Sibley Foundation, The Petroleum Club and Midland Country Club, where he also served as Board President. Determined to spend the last few years celebrating life with his loved ones, Allen took his family on unforgettable adventures to New York City, Alaska and Colorado. He will be remembered for his dedication, generosity, quick smile, firm handshake, and cheerful way of offering advice to us all. "You know what you oughta do." Allen was preceded in death by his parents Fay and Allen, brother Michael, in-laws Von and Delton Marcum, nephew Toby Lytle, and brother-in-law Clay Lively. He is already so missed. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. After a private burial, a celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church chapel on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00am followed by a reception at Midland Country Club. The family would like to thank Dr. David Watkins and Dr. Robert Vogel for all their years of care. Contributions can be made to High Sky Children's Ranch, Hospice Midland, MD Anderson Small Intestine Cancer Research or to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence can be made at

Allen Grover McGuire, Jr.-devoted husband, father and grandfather-passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer, full of grace and surrounded by his loving family. Allen was the first of seven children born to Fay and Allen McGuire Sr. on December 20, 1945, at Selfridge Field in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. His father was an Air Force fighter pilot for 33 years. His family lived on Air Force bases in Nebraska, Texas, North Carolina, Germany and Okinawa. Allen loved growing up on base, and this early experience cultivated both a strong work ethic and a lifelong love of travel and flying. He would later earn his private pilot license and travel the world with friends and family. After graduating from Goldsboro High School in North Carolina, Allen boarded a bus for the University of Texas in Austin, where he pledged Chi Phi fraternity and majored in accounting. It was at UT that Allen met the love of his life, Denna Marcum, and they married in 1969. His greatest joy this year was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. After graduation, they moved to Midland where Allen worked for Marcum Drilling Company before moving to Corpus Christi to work with Ernst & Ernst and earn his CPA license. Two years later they returned to Midland to make a permanent home and raise their family. Allen opened his own firm in 1978 and embraced the Midland community with enthusiasm. Allen adored his family and was so proud of his children: daughter Edie, son Robert and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and his beloved grandchildren Ava, Owen and Henry. When it came to his family, he was never at a loss for beaming smiles and proud words. Allen cherished the large and loud gatherings with his siblings and their families: sisters Mary Lively, Martha and husband Roy, brothers Pat and wife Lynn, Tim, John and wife Nancy, sister-in-law Kay Marcum, brother-in-law David Marcum and wife Sharon, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. From the first time he visited Midland, Allen loved the city. His many friends made all the difference: Lunch Bunch, Pigs, The Fam, Goat Mobile Gang, and Indian Guides and Princesses. He was the quintessential host and loved nothing more than putting on an apron, pouring drinks, and grilling his famous ribs and chicken for them, always insisting on making enough that everyone could take home leftovers. Even when he was on chemotherapy and a strict macrobiotic diet, Allen grilled for his friends and made waffles for his grandkids. He wanted his kids and grandkids to see that cooking was a pure joy when surrounded by loved ones. When he wasn't working or hosting parties, Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He patiently taught his kids and many of their friends to ski-both on the slopes and the lake. Allen showed up for people, making their interests his own. He happily attended countless recitals, triathlons, art exhibits, plays and soccer games in support of his family. Allen truly loved his profession, his clients and his wonderful staff, so much that he worked until the last two weeks of his life. His generosity of spirit was unmatched, and he gave both his time and his resources. Over the years Allen eagerly paid for his staff to further their education, even if it meant they would move on from his firm. Allen served on several Midland boards over the decades: Planning & Zoning, High Sky Children's Ranch, Hospice Midland, Scharbauer Foundation, Pots & Sibley Foundation, The Petroleum Club and Midland Country Club, where he also served as Board President. Determined to spend the last few years celebrating life with his loved ones, Allen took his family on unforgettable adventures to New York City, Alaska and Colorado. He will be remembered for his dedication, generosity, quick smile, firm handshake, and cheerful way of offering advice to us all. "You know what you oughta do." Allen was preceded in death by his parents Fay and Allen, brother Michael, in-laws Von and Delton Marcum, nephew Toby Lytle, and brother-in-law Clay Lively. He is already so missed. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. After a private burial, a celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church chapel on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00am followed by a reception at Midland Country Club. The family would like to thank Dr. David Watkins and Dr. Robert Vogel for all their years of care. Contributions can be made to High Sky Children's Ranch, Hospice Midland, MD Anderson Small Intestine Cancer Research or to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations