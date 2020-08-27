Mercer March 15,1933- August 25 2020 Allen T. Mercer passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home in Midland, TX at age 87, with his family present. He was born March 15, 1933 in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents Isaac Cornelius Mercer and Helen Margaret Campbell Mercer. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1951 and earned his B.A. from Stephen F. Austin University in 1955. He went on to earn a Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin University in 1959. Most of his 35-year career was as a beloved public school biology teacher and a school bus driver in Longview, Texas. After college, while working at a funeral service in Timpson, Texas, Allen happened to see a striking young woman at one of the services. Months later, while driving by a drug store in Nacogdoches, he saw the girl again, where she was working at the ice cream counter. Because he was watching her instead of where he was driving, he crashed his car into a pole. He married that girl, Marie Wedgeworth, on August 28, 1956, at the Corinth Baptist Church in Timpson, Texas. Allen and Marie were happily married, partners in life and in gardening, for 62 years until Marie preceded him in death in 2017. Allen was a gardener and an outdoor scientist. His mother taught him to care for plants at a young age. He went on to study biology and botany at the undergraduate level, and he experimented with replicating, transplanting, and grafting plants. Allen brought irises from his childhood home to his home in Longview, then his home in Potosi, and finally his home in Midland. The irises didn't survive the West Texas climate, but even in his last days, he insisted on hand watering the rose bushes in his yard. Allen was also a college member of the Baptist Student Ministry, a tenor in a barber shop quartet, a member of the National Guard, and a phenomenal 42 player. His grandchildren also remember his passion for his favorite Homemade Vanilla Blue Bell ice cream. Allen's surviving family includes his daughter and son-in-law Janice and Rhett Gist of Midland; daughter and son-in-law Darlene and Terry Wilson of Lexington, Texas. Allen's grandchildren include Cutler Gist and wife Jacque, Kelson Gist and wife Lauren, Morgan MacDonald and husband Chad, Darcy Gist and husband Erik, Sarah Wilson, and Mariah Wilson. His great-grandchildren are Cora, Ewan, Meredith, and Zelda MacDonald; Thatcher and Mabel Gist; and Alyssa and Riley Gist. He has many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Allen was preceded in death by all of his six siblings: Priscilla Choate, Laverne Crawford, Sharron Chesnutt, Bill Mercer, Matt Mercer, and Lenville Mercer. Allen was also preceded in death by his great-grandson, Mercer Michael Gist, and his wife of 62 years, Marie Wedgeworth Mercer. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Home Hospice for their compassionate care. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Online streaming of the services will be available. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice, 808 Missouri, Midland, TX, 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
.